Insider Selling: Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) Director Sells $105,938.56 in Stock

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) Director Hans Tung sold 5,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total value of $105,938.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Hans Tung also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 29th, Hans Tung sold 27,386 shares of Poshmark stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total value of $525,811.20.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Hans Tung sold 14,959 shares of Poshmark stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total transaction of $285,866.49.

On Friday, November 19th, Hans Tung sold 100 shares of Poshmark stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $2,000.00.

On Thursday, September 9th, Hans Tung sold 2,100 shares of Poshmark stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $56,763.00.

On Friday, September 3rd, Hans Tung sold 55,722 shares of Poshmark stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total value of $1,512,852.30.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Hans Tung sold 87,357 shares of Poshmark stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total transaction of $2,570,042.94.

POSH stock opened at $18.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.64. Poshmark, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.08 and a 1 year high of $104.98.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Poshmark had a negative net margin of 28.49% and a negative return on equity of 12.30%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Poshmark, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in POSH. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Poshmark during the 3rd quarter worth $277,000. Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Poshmark in the third quarter valued at $4,926,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Poshmark in the third quarter valued at $230,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Poshmark during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,475,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Poshmark during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,370,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on POSH. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Poshmark from $54.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. MKM Partners lowered Poshmark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Poshmark in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Poshmark from $43.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, William Blair cut Poshmark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Poshmark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.36.

About Poshmark

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

