Insider Selling: Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Major Shareholder Sells 28,884 Shares of Stock

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) major shareholder Biogen Inc. sold 28,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total transaction of $248,402.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

SGMO stock opened at $8.29 on Wednesday. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $7.81 and a one year high of $19.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.13 and a 200-day moving average of $9.98.

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.01. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 167.16% and a negative return on equity of 39.90%. The company had revenue of $28.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SGMO. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $147,000. Institutional investors own 52.42% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.