Insider Selling: Telecom Plus PLC (LON:TEP) Insider Sells 2,000,000 Shares of Stock

Telecom Plus PLC (LON:TEP) insider Charles Wigoder sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,450 ($18.94), for a total value of £29,000,000 ($37,888,685.65).

Shares of LON:TEP opened at GBX 1,470 ($19.21) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,238.39 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,168.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.47. Telecom Plus PLC has a one year low of GBX 993.65 ($12.98) and a one year high of GBX 1,530.79 ($20.00). The company has a market capitalization of £1.16 billion and a PE ratio of 34.59.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a GBX 27 ($0.35) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Telecom Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.38%.

Telecom Plus PLC provides a range of utility services in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Customer Acquisition and Customer Management. The Customer Acquisition segment sells a range of equipment, including mobile phone handsets and wireless Internet routers to customers. The Customer Management segment supplies fixed telephony, mobile telephony, gas, electricity, Internet, home insurance, and boiler installation services to residential and small business customers.

