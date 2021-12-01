Insider Selling: Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Insider Sells 259 Shares of Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $52,136.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 278 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.52, for a total transaction of $55,188.56.

UPST stock opened at $204.89 on Wednesday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $401.49. The firm has a market cap of $16.79 billion and a PE ratio of 256.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $299.26 and a 200 day moving average of $212.79.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $228.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.46 million. Upstart had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 12.30%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UPST. Barclays raised their target price on Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Upstart from $327.00 to $315.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $160.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup cut Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.55.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 2nd quarter worth $8,866,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Upstart by 791.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 8,338 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Upstart by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 613,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,672,000 after purchasing an additional 21,256 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 2nd quarter worth $2,839,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 2nd quarter worth $133,000. 48.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

