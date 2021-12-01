Insider Selling: Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Insider Sells 22,437 Shares of Stock

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) insider Thomas Gad sold 22,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total transaction of $385,018.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Thomas Gad also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Thomas Gad sold 50,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total transaction of $853,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 16th, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $77,320.00.

On Friday, October 29th, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total transaction of $99,280.00.

On Friday, October 15th, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total transaction of $108,800.00.

On Thursday, September 30th, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total transaction of $113,040.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $134,560.00.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Thomas Gad sold 50,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total transaction of $1,659,000.00.

YMAB stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.04. The stock had a trading volume of 299,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,945. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $15.97 and a one year high of $55.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.53. The stock has a market cap of $700.05 million, a P/E ratio of -17.25 and a beta of 1.08.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.08). Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.08% and a negative net margin of 83.21%. The firm had revenue of $8.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,736,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,110,000 after acquiring an additional 33,169 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,688,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,191,000 after buying an additional 370,277 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,635,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,272,000 after buying an additional 36,676 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,417,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,464,000 after buying an additional 69,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,154,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,963,000 after buying an additional 569,040 shares in the last quarter. 59.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YMAB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.