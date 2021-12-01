Insurance Australia Group (OTCMKTS:IAUGY) Trading Up 0.4%

Insurance Australia Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IAUGY)’s share price was up 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.86 and last traded at $15.86. Approximately 476 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.80.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.67.

Insurance Australia Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IAUGY)

Insurance Australia Group Ltd. engages in underwriting of general insurance and related corporate services. It operates through the following business divisions: Direct Insurance Australia, Intermediated Insurance Australia, New Zealand, and Corporate & Other. The Direct Insurance Australia division provides personal lines, some commercial lines, and general insurance products sold to customers under the NRMA, SGIO, SGIC, the RACV in Victoria, as well as the CGU and Poncho brands.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Insurance Australia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insurance Australia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.