Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.330-$-0.290 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $248 million-$252 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $243.59 million.Intapp also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $-0.090-$-0.070 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Intapp from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Intapp from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Intapp from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Intapp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Intapp from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.90.

Shares of INTA stock opened at $27.39 on Wednesday. Intapp has a fifty-two week low of $22.50 and a fifty-two week high of $40.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.37.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.31. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intapp will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Intapp in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Intapp in the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Intapp in the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Intapp by 1,573.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 7,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Intapp in the third quarter valued at approximately $659,000.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

