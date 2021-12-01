Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Holdings Increased by Paragon Capital Management Ltd

Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Intel were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 22.8% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 189.2% during the second quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 10,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Truist cut their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Intel from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.52.

Intel stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.85. 568,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,388,721. The firm has a market cap of $202.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.91. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $45.24 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.99%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

