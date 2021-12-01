Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Acquired by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $14,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ICE. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $607,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,375 shares of company stock valued at $15,425,653 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $130.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $73.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.35. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.55 and a 52 week high of $139.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 33.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 24.40%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ICE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.55.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

