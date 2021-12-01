International Baler (OTCMKTS:IBAL) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.91

International Baler Co. (OTCMKTS:IBAL) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.91 and traded as low as $1.63. International Baler shares last traded at $1.63, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.90.

International Baler (OTCMKTS:IBAL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.72 million for the quarter. International Baler had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 0.33%.

International Baler Corp. engages in design and manufacturing of baling equipment, which is fabricated from steel and utilizes hydraulic and electrical components to compress a variety of materials into bales for easier handling, shipping, disposal, storage, and for recycling. It offers variety of balers, standard models, as well as custom models to meet specific customer requirements.

