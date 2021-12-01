Intersect Capital LLC Acquires 1,426 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 176,557,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,938,103,000 after buying an additional 1,047,015 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,481,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,226,950,000 after buying an additional 415,144 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,145,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,402,995,000 after buying an additional 619,582 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,332,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,196,816,000 after buying an additional 144,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,153,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,037,133,000 after buying an additional 546,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.29.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $86.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.61 and a 200-day moving average of $80.03. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $68.33 and a one year high of $88.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $170.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.26.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 128.33%.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $1,024,693.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,159,195.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.