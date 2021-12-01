Intersect Capital LLC Has $372,000 Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 6.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asio Capital LLC increased its stake in Williams Companies by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 82,530 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 30,905 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,265,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Williams Companies by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 47,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,838 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Williams Companies by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 123,513 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 53,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Williams Companies by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 125,347 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 17,039 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WMB opened at $26.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.95 and a 200-day moving average of $26.54. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.85 and a 12 month high of $29.89. The company has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 200.00%.

Williams Companies declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the pipeline company to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

WMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. TD Securities upped their price target on Williams Companies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.08.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,231,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

