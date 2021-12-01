Intersect Capital LLC Has $515,000 Stock Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,540 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 267.5% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 491.5% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Lumen Technologies by 3,641.9% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,261 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Lumen Technologies by 208.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Stacey W. Goff sold 128,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $1,821,202.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lumen Technologies stock opened at $12.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of -17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.97. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $16.60.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.83% and a positive return on equity of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.10%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -140.85%.

Several brokerages have commented on LUMN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

