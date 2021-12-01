Intersect Capital LLC Purchases 78 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 232.0% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $247.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.29.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $230.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.51. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.31 and a 12 month high of $241.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.31% and a net margin of 17.55%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 58.86%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

