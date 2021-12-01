Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stake Lifted by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,971 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Intuit makes up 1.4% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $11,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTU. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INTU opened at $666.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $596.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $539.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $188.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.28, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.07. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $348.13 and a 12-month high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total transaction of $24,690,444.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 2,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.53, for a total transaction of $1,137,435.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,222.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,704 shares of company stock valued at $31,959,859. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INTU. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $644.35.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

