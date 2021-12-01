Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) Increases Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

BSMS stock opened at $26.23 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.14. Invesco BulletShares has a 12 month low of $25.58 and a 12 month high of $26.64.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 15.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 64.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 88.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 115,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after buying an additional 54,394 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,573,000.

