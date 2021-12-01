Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Short Interest Update

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a growth of 171.6% from the October 31st total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
NASDAQ:PRFZ opened at $184.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $189.84. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 52 week low of $139.96 and a 52 week high of $202.21.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.458 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This is an increase from Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.
