Invesco Ltd. Acquires 70,214 Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 307,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,214 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $6,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,551,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,274,000 after buying an additional 61,922 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,715,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,795,000 after buying an additional 155,338 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,482,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,658,000 after buying an additional 71,554 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 11.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,372,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,234,000 after buying an additional 359,335 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 4.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,756,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,664,000 after buying an additional 82,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James raised Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays began coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kite Realty Group Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.29.

Shares of NYSE KRG opened at $20.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1-year low of $14.30 and a 1-year high of $23.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.39.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.41). Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 3.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 553.89%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

