Invesco Ltd. Boosts Stake in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 67.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 512,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 205,479 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $6,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SVC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Service Properties Trust by 954.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Service Properties Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Service Properties Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVC opened at $8.51 on Wednesday. Service Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $8.44 and a 52-week high of $15.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.25. Service Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 25.52% and a negative net margin of 35.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Service Properties Trust will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.36%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SVC shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Service Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Service Properties Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, B. Riley raised Service Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

