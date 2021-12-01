Invesco Ltd. Buys 115,134 Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 308,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,134 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in NMI were worth $6,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in NMI during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in NMI by 1,657.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in NMI during the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NMI by 16.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of NMI by 53.4% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $19.60 on Wednesday. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.45 and a 52-week high of $26.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71. NMI had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 46.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NMIH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised NMI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley upped their target price on NMI from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays upped their target price on NMI from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

