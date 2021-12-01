Invesco Ltd. Cuts Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,196 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $6,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in Dynatrace by 15.6% in the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 99,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,839,000 after purchasing an additional 13,479 shares during the period. Sturgeon Ventures LLP raised its position in Dynatrace by 6.5% in the second quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 107,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,284,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Dynatrace by 11.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. AO Asset Management LP raised its position in Dynatrace by 4.9% in the second quarter. AO Asset Management LP now owns 566,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,118,000 after purchasing an additional 26,700 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Dynatrace by 4.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 33,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DT shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Dynatrace from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.55.

In other news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $3,907,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 2,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.28, for a total transaction of $162,530.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 196,275 shares of company stock valued at $14,108,711 in the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE DT opened at $62.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.88 and a 1 year high of $80.13. The company has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of 224.46, a P/E/G ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.81.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $226.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Dynatrace’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

