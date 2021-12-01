Invesco Ltd. Has $6.23 Million Position in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its position in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 449,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,134 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.44% of Universal Insurance worth $6,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Universal Insurance by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 8,577 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Universal Insurance by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 9,574 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Universal Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $395,000. 64.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

In other Universal Insurance news, Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $258,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Universal Insurance stock opened at $15.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $469.70 million, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.07. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.62 and a 52-week high of $16.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $269.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.82 million. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 4.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.43) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Universal Insurance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.75%.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

