Invesco Ltd. Has $7.27 Million Holdings in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its position in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,533 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $7,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIZZ. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its stake in National Beverage by 157.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 187,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,836,000 after acquiring an additional 114,414 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth $1,757,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 133,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,316,000 after purchasing an additional 14,419 shares in the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the second quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in National Beverage by 104.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 216,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,579,000 after purchasing an additional 110,256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.47% of the company’s stock.

Get National Beverage alerts:

NASDAQ:FIZZ opened at $51.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.03. National Beverage Corp. has a 52 week low of $38.73 and a 52 week high of $98.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.24.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $311.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.40 million. National Beverage had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 43.18%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that National Beverage Corp. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.

Recommended Story: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ).

Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.