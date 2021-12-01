Invesco Ltd. Sells 14,014 Shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 551,681 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 14,014 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust were worth $7,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 13.2% during the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,357 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 44.5% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 36,418 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 11,218 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 49.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,359 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 12,346 shares during the period.

NYSE:BGT opened at $13.87 on Wednesday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 12 month low of $11.72 and a 12 month high of $14.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.55 and its 200-day moving average is $13.13.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th.

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide high level of current income and secondary objective to seek the preservation of capital to the extent consistent with its primary objective of high current income. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

