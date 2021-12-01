Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 58.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,588 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLV. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 343.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,158,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at $140,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,555,000. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 121,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,386,000 after acquiring an additional 5,072 shares in the last quarter.

SPLV opened at $62.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.66. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $53.62 and a 12-month high of $65.00.

