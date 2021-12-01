Investors Buy Large Volume of Zhihu Put Options (NYSE:ZH)

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 23,800 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,683% compared to the typical volume of 1,335 put options.

Shares of ZH stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,523,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,259,041. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.62. Zhihu has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $13.85.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in Zhihu by 110.6% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 8,904,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,186,000 after buying an additional 4,675,986 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Zhihu by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,823,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,532,000 after buying an additional 823,979 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP increased its position in Zhihu by 40,530.4% in the 2nd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 4,063,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,095,000 after buying an additional 4,053,039 shares during the period. Barings LLC increased its position in Zhihu by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 3,953,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,608,000 after buying an additional 232,500 shares during the period. Finally, Franchise Capital Ltd bought a new position in Zhihu in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,722,000. 12.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZH has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Zhihu in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zhihu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on Zhihu in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.32.

About Zhihu

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

