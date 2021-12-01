Invictus Hyperion Fund Price Down 1.2% Over Last 7 Days (IHF)

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 1st. One Invictus Hyperion Fund coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000561 BTC on popular exchanges. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a total market capitalization of $38.98 million and approximately $5,641.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Invictus Hyperion Fund Profile

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CRYPTO:IHF) is a coin. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 118,470,657 coins and its circulating supply is 118,088,835 coins. The official website for Invictus Hyperion Fund is invictuscapital.com/hyperion . Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Invictus Hyperion Fund is a platform for investors who want to gain access to diversified portfolios of expertly-vetted early phase investments in the blockchain economy. The main functions of Hyperion Fund ecosystem are exposure to diversified portfolios, the power of syndication, expert engagement with entrepreneurs, AI intelligence in the prediction of ICO’s, 24 hours trading and ICO guidance/promotion. The Invictus Hyperion Fund native asset is the IHF token. IHF token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token to be used as a payment method to gain access to the diversified portfolios. “

