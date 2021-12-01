IOST (IOST) One Day Trading Volume Tops $59.07 Million

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. IOST has a total market capitalization of $744.43 million and approximately $59.07 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, IOST has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One IOST coin can now be purchased for $0.0411 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.46 or 0.00391043 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001255 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003431 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.44 or 0.00045263 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00008186 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $139.75 or 0.00239213 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.94 or 0.00087195 BTC.

IOST Coin Profile

IOST (IOST) is a (PoB) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 18,099,719,631 coins. The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for IOST is iost.io . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

Buying and Selling IOST

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

