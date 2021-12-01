IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $347.95 Million

Equities analysts expect IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) to report sales of $347.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for IPG Photonics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $350.31 million and the lowest is $345.60 million. IPG Photonics posted sales of $336.63 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that IPG Photonics will report full-year sales of $1.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for IPG Photonics.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $379.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.85 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 10.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on IPGP shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 25th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $240.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $274.50 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IPG Photonics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.24.

In other IPG Photonics news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.27, for a total transaction of $79,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 32.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in IPG Photonics during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $162.64. The stock had a trading volume of 19,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,242. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $163.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.93. The company has a current ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. IPG Photonics has a 1 year low of $151.27 and a 1 year high of $262.55.

IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

