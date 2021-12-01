Ipsos (OTCMKTS:IPSOF) Trading 10.4% Higher

Shares of Ipsos SA (OTCMKTS:IPSOF) traded up 10.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $46.30 and last traded at $46.30. 1,200 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.95.

Separately, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ipsos in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.13.

Ipsos SA, through its subsidiaries, provides survey-based research services for companies and institutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers services in the information production and analysis chain, including data collection, data processing and integration, data analysis, information delivery, and information activation.

