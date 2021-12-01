IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) Director James B. Hawkins Sells 4,332 Shares

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) Director James B. Hawkins sold 4,332 shares of IRadimed stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $190,608.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of IRMD stock opened at $45.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $555.39 million, a PE ratio of 93.75 and a beta of 0.90. IRadimed Co. has a 52-week low of $21.65 and a 52-week high of $47.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.85.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. IRadimed had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 15.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IRadimed Co. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRMD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in IRadimed by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 489,913 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,408,000 after purchasing an additional 187,953 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in IRadimed in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,164,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in IRadimed in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,075,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in IRadimed in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,597,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in IRadimed by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 58,928 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 32,585 shares in the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IRMD shares. Roth Capital lifted their target price on IRadimed from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IRadimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

