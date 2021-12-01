IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Hits New 52-Week High at $46.86

Shares of IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $46.86 and last traded at $45.00, with a volume of 4227 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.29.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IRMD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised IRadimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Roth Capital upped their target price on IRadimed from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.25 and a 200 day moving average of $33.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $555.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.75 and a beta of 0.90.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. IRadimed had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 15.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IRadimed Co. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James B. Hawkins sold 12,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total transaction of $561,435.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christopher K. Scott sold 26,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total value of $1,094,780.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,951 shares of company stock valued at $3,085,668. Company insiders own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRMD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IRadimed by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 489,913 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,408,000 after buying an additional 187,953 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IRadimed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,164,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IRadimed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,075,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IRadimed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,597,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of IRadimed by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 58,928 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 32,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

IRadimed Company Profile (NASDAQ:IRMD)

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

