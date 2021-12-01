Irina Krechmer Sells 2,904 Shares of Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) Stock

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) CTO Irina Krechmer sold 2,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $28,720.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of APRN stock opened at $11.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $269.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of -3.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.14 and a 200-day moving average of $5.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $12.35.
Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.59). Blue Apron had a negative net margin of 15.41% and a negative return on equity of 136.00%.
Blue Apron Company Profile
Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates as an ingredient-and-recipe meal kit service company. It engages in making home cooking accessible. The firm involves in demand planning, recipe creation, recipe merchandising, and marketing. Its products include meals and wine. The company was founded by Matthew J. Wadiak, Ilia M.
