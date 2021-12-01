Irina Krechmer Sells 2,904 Shares of Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) Stock

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) CTO Irina Krechmer sold 2,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $28,720.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of APRN stock opened at $11.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $269.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of -3.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.14 and a 200-day moving average of $5.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $12.35.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.59). Blue Apron had a negative net margin of 15.41% and a negative return on equity of 136.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APRN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Blue Apron by 27.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Blue Apron during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Blue Apron in the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blue Apron in the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Blue Apron in the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. 33.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blue Apron Company Profile

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates as an ingredient-and-recipe meal kit service company. It engages in making home cooking accessible. The firm involves in demand planning, recipe creation, recipe merchandising, and marketing. Its products include meals and wine. The company was founded by Matthew J. Wadiak, Ilia M.

