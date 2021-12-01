iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.88 Per Share

Analysts predict that iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.88) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for iRobot’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.69). iRobot posted earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 204.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iRobot will report full year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $3.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow iRobot.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.97. iRobot had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $440.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IRBT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered iRobot to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Shares of iRobot stock traded down $2.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,931. iRobot has a twelve month low of $74.01 and a twelve month high of $197.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.84 and a 200-day moving average of $87.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.27.

In related news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $1,000,009.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David Keith Hartsfield sold 4,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total value of $337,255.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of iRobot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in iRobot by 230.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in iRobot during the second quarter worth $40,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in iRobot during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in iRobot during the third quarter worth $56,000. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About iRobot

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

