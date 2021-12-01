iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,133 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iRobot were worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iRobot by 29.2% in the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 37,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in iRobot in the second quarter valued at $3,120,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in iRobot by 57,909.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 106,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,914,000 after acquiring an additional 105,974 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iRobot during the second quarter worth $118,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iRobot by 6.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iRobot alerts:

In related news, insider David Keith Hartsfield sold 4,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total value of $337,255.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $1,000,009.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IRBT stock opened at $75.91 on Wednesday. iRobot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.01 and a fifty-two week high of $197.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.27.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.97. iRobot had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $440.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that iRobot Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IRBT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of iRobot to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

About iRobot

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT).

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.