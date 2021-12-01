iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) is GenWealth Group Inc.’s Largest Position

GenWealth Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 315,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 10.7% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. GenWealth Group Inc. owned about 0.25% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $36,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.3% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

IEF opened at $115.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.73. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $112.78 and a 12 month high of $120.51.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.081 dividend. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.