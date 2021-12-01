iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 338,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,043 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises 1.5% of Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $17,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.23. 8,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,681,925. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $43.44 and a 52-week high of $54.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.65 and its 200 day moving average is $51.82.

