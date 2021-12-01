iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Stock Position Raised by Peak Financial Management Inc.

Peak Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,873 shares during the period. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Peak Financial Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $6,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COMT. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 199.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 128.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 1,381.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter.

COMT opened at $34.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.47. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $25.33 and a 12-month high of $38.36.

