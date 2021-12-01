iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Stock Holdings Increased by Vivid Financial Management Inc.

Vivid Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,330 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up approximately 5.0% of Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $12,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,955,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,212,000. Pachira Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $654,000. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $107.36 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.48.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

