iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,090,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,835 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $56,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 21.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,153,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,734,000 after acquiring an additional 8,638,406 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 12,014.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,832,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,336,000 after acquiring an additional 10,743,041 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 23.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,288,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,463 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 27.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,219,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 27.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,698,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,222,000 after buying an additional 1,894,603 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS EFV opened at $48.93 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.59 and a 200-day moving average of $52.14.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.