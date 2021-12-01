iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Acquired by McGuire Investment Group LLC

McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 383 shares during the quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Crew Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 75,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 320,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,205,000 after buying an additional 8,770 shares during the period. Finally, Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 114.0% during the third quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 8,915 shares during the last quarter. 68.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EEM stock opened at $48.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.40. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $48.35 and a 1 year high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

