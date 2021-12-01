iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up 1.4% of Summit X LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Summit X LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $5,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $336,014,000. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,496.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,276,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,768 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6,341.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 876,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,973,000 after purchasing an additional 862,998 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,792,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,826,000 after purchasing an additional 256,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,466,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,667,000 after acquiring an additional 201,748 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJH stock opened at $274.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.33. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $216.18 and a 1 year high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.