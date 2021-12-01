iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Ullmann Financial Group Inc.

Ullmann Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises approximately 4.0% of Ullmann Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Ullmann Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $10,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 124.4% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded up $6.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $276.69. 38,337 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,172,112. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $276.33. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $216.18 and a fifty-two week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

