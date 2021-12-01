iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $11,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,282,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,565,000 after acquiring an additional 8,071 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,219,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Pacific Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,575,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $270.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $276.33. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $216.18 and a fifty-two week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

