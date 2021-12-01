iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Fundamentun LLC

Fundamentun LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 32.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,010 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $5,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000.

Shares of IJR traded up $2.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.20. 122,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,038,111. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.63. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $84.89 and a twelve month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

