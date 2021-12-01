iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 14.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,201 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $4,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $110.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.63. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $84.89 and a 1-year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

