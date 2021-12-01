Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.48. Isoray shares last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 1,106,943 shares changing hands.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Isoray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Isoray in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1.25 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.67.
The stock has a market capitalization of $64.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 0.90.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Isoray by 6,146.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,476 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 41,796 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Isoray during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Isoray by 3,364.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,224 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 74,024 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Isoray by 150.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Isoray by 4,807.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 519,042 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 508,465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.18% of the company’s stock.
Isoray Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR)
IsoRay, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of isotope-based medical products and devices. The firm focuses on the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases. Its core product is Cesium-131, a radioisotope for the treatment of malignant tumors.
