Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.48. Isoray shares last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 1,106,943 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Isoray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Isoray in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1.25 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $64.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 0.90.

Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The healthcare company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 million. Isoray had a negative net margin of 48.05% and a negative return on equity of 9.19%. Equities analysts forecast that Isoray, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Isoray by 6,146.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,476 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 41,796 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Isoray during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Isoray by 3,364.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,224 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 74,024 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Isoray by 150.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Isoray by 4,807.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 519,042 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 508,465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.18% of the company’s stock.

Isoray Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR)

IsoRay, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of isotope-based medical products and devices. The firm focuses on the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases. Its core product is Cesium-131, a radioisotope for the treatment of malignant tumors.

