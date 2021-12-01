Isracann Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISCNF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Isracann Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISCNF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the October 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 435,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Isracann Biosciences stock opened at $0.06 on Wednesday. Isracann Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.12.
Isracann Biosciences Company Profile
