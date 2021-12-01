Isracann Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISCNF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Isracann Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISCNF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the October 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 435,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Isracann Biosciences stock opened at $0.06 on Wednesday. Isracann Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.12.

Isracann Biosciences Company Profile

Isracann Biosciences Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates and produces medical cannabis in Israel and internationally. It also provides property development, facility design and construction, cultivation and processing, administrative, and technology licensing services. The company was formerly known as Atlas Blockchain Group Inc and changed its name to Isracann Biosciences Inc in October 2019.

