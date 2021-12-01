Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $349.61 Million

Brokerages expect Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) to announce sales of $349.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $358.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $344.63 million. Jack in the Box reported sales of $338.54 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will report full-year sales of $1.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Jack in the Box.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $278.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.76 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush cut their target price on Jack in the Box from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist dropped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.17.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Jack in the Box in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 197.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Jack in the Box in the third quarter valued at $73,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Jack in the Box in the third quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 677.2% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JACK stock traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.94. 14,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,065. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.38. Jack in the Box has a 1 year low of $81.32 and a 1 year high of $124.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.85%.

Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

