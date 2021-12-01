Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Holdings Raised by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 5.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 49,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $6,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,760,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,890,000 after acquiring an additional 92,684 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,659,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,799,000 after acquiring an additional 31,326 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,243,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,440,000 after acquiring an additional 16,164 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,581,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,054,000 after acquiring an additional 32,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,325,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,910,000 after acquiring an additional 33,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on J. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Engineering Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.00.

Shares of J stock opened at $142.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.05 and a 1 year high of $149.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a PE ratio of 44.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.85.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.25%.

In other news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 98,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total transaction of $14,392,196.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 73,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total value of $10,738,851.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

